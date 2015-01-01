|
Yoshiba K. Paediatr. Int. Child Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Maney Publishing)
32783699
BACKGROUND: Neonaticide is the murder of a newborn baby within 24 hours of birth. It has been reported in various countries, but there has been little recent research on the current state of neonaticide in Japan.
incidence; anonymous birth; baby hatch; characteristics of perpetrators; Neonaticide; sex education