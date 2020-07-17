Abstract

Primary care providers are often the first point of contact when there are concerns of child sexual abuse. The history is the key factor in making the diagnosis as most children who have experienced child sexual abuse do not have an abnormal anogenital examination. When anogenital symptoms precipitate concerns for sexual abuse, especially in the absence of a history of sexual abuse, it is important to be aware of conditions that mimic sexual abuse. Being familiar with such conditions allows the provider to determine appropriate management, differentiate an anatomical variant or medical condition from abuse, and provide reassurance to the patient and family. Unnecessarily reporting these cases can have detrimental effects on the patient and family. If any doubt arises, patients can be referred for further evaluation by an expert in child abuse. This article presents many common medical conditions that can mimic sexual abuse, with a focus on history, examination findings, and management. [Pediatr Ann. 2020;49(8):e334-e340.].

Language: en