Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a disastrous act which has a significant effect on the global burden of disease, contributing yearly to 1.4% of the total burden with the foremost role played by a people aged between 15 and 35 years. Medical students are one of the high-risk groups for suicide. This increased risk may begin during medical school and leads to premature death. But, there is a paucity of epidemiologically reliable data on the issue. Therefore, the current study was aimed to assess the prevalence and associated factors of suicidal ideations and attempt among undergraduate medical students of Haramaya University.



METHOD: An institutional based cross-sectional study was conducted from May 13 to June 12, 2019 at College of Health and Medical Science, Haramaya University. Stratified sampling technique was used and a total of 757 participants were selected by using simple random sampling technique. Data were collected using a self-administered questionnaire. Suicidal ideation and attempt were assessed by using suicidal module of world mental health survey initiative version of the World Health Organization, composite international diagnostic interview. Data were analyzed using Statistical Package for Social Science Version 20. Descriptive results were presented by tables and graphs. Bivariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were done to identify factors associated with suicidal ideation and attempt. P-values less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant and the strength of association was presented by an adjusted odds ratio with 95% confidence interval.



RESULT: The study showed that the prevalence of suicidal ideation and attempt were 23.7% (95%CI, 20.5-26.8) and 3.9% (95%CI, 2.6-5.5), respectively. Cumulative grade point average (AOR = 0.30, 95% CI: 0.18-0.49), current alcohol use (AOR = 2.26, 95%CI: 1.45-3.55), depression (AOR = 3.58, 95%CI: 2.23-5.76), anxiety (AOR = 3, 95%CI: 1.88-4.77), and poor social support (AOR = 2.57, 95%CI: 1.41-4.68) were the factors statistically associated with the suicidal ideation. Depression (AOR = 5.4, 95%CI: 1.45-20.14) and anxiety (AOR = 3.19, 95%CI: 1.01-10.18) were associated with the suicidal attempts.



CONCLUSION: This study showed that the high prevalence of suicidal ideation and attempt as compared to the prevalence of suicidal behavior among other university students who were studying in other fields. Cumulative Grade Point Average, current alcohol use, depression, anxiety and poor social support were the factors statistically associated with the suicidal ideation. Depression and anxiety were the ones associated with the suicidal attempt. Early screening, detection and management of suicidal behavior and associated mental health problems were recommended for undergraduate medical students.

