Abstract

Falls pose a serious problem in elderly and clinical populations. Most often, they lead to a loss of mobility and independence. They might also be an indirect cause of death. The aim of this study was to determine an objective predictor of the fear of falling and falls in elderly subjects (ESs) and Parkinson's disease (PD) subjects. Thirty-two ESs were examined in this study, of whom sixteen were diagnosed with PD. The testing procedures comprised force plate measurements (limit of stability test-LOS test) and clinical tests (Berg Balance Scale, Functional Reach Test, Timed Up and Go test, Tinetti test). The Falls Efficacy Scale International (FES-I) was used to evaluate the fear of falling. The range of the maximum forward lean was normalized to the length from the ankle joint to the head of the first metatarsal bone and was named the functional forward stability indicator (FFSI). The FFSI, derived from the LOS test, allowed us to demonstrate the real deficit in functional stability and individual safety margins. Moreover, the FFSI was highly correlated with the FES-I score and almost all clinical test results in elderly subjects (r>0,6; p<0.05). In PD subjects, the FFSI was poorly correlated with the fear of falling, the BBS score and the FR distance; however, a high correlation with the Tinetii test (r>0,6, p<0.05) was noted. The PD subjects presented a different balance strategy when close to their stability limits, which was also reflected in the lower values of sample entropy (t = (-2.40); p<0.05; d = 0.87). The FFSI might be a good predictor of the fear of falling in the group of elderly people. Additionally, the FFSI allows us to show real balance deficits both in PD subjects and in their healthy peers without the need for a reference group and norms. In conclusion, it is postulated that the popular clinical assessments of postural balance in PD subjects should be accompanied by reliable posturography measurements.

Language: en