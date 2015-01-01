Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the factors affecting walking speed in schizophrenia patients who were inpatients at a psychiatric hospital.



Methods: The study subjects were 37 patients with schizophrenia who were hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital. The measured assessment items included age, duration of hospitalization, duration of disease, muscle strength (30-s chair stand test), balance ability (one-leg standing time with eyes open/closed, Functional Reach Test, and Timed Up & Go Test), flexibility (long sitting position toe-touching distance), walking speed (10-m maximum walking speed), and the antipsychotic drug intake.



Results: The walking speed was found to be correlated with the results of the 30-s chair stand test, the one-leg standing time with eyes open, the one-leg standing time with eyes closed, and the Timed Up & Go Test. Stepwise multiple regression analysis revealed that only the Timed Up & Go Test results affected walking speed.



Conclusion: In schizophrenia patients, walking speed is influenced by balance and lower-limb muscle force, just as it is for patients without mental diseases. In schizophrenia patients, the dynamic balance ability has a strong influence on the walking speed.

