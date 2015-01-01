SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tsuji Y, Akezaki Y, Katsumura H, Hara T, Sawashita Y, Kakizaki H, Mori K, Yuri Y, Nomura T, Hirao F. Prog Rehabil Med 2019; 4: e20190003.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019)

DOI

10.2490/prm.20190003

PMID

32789250 PMCID

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the factors affecting walking speed in schizophrenia patients who were inpatients at a psychiatric hospital.

Methods: The study subjects were 37 patients with schizophrenia who were hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital. The measured assessment items included age, duration of hospitalization, duration of disease, muscle strength (30-s chair stand test), balance ability (one-leg standing time with eyes open/closed, Functional Reach Test, and Timed Up & Go Test), flexibility (long sitting position toe-touching distance), walking speed (10-m maximum walking speed), and the antipsychotic drug intake.

Results: The walking speed was found to be correlated with the results of the 30-s chair stand test, the one-leg standing time with eyes open, the one-leg standing time with eyes closed, and the Timed Up & Go Test. Stepwise multiple regression analysis revealed that only the Timed Up & Go Test results affected walking speed.

Conclusion: In schizophrenia patients, walking speed is influenced by balance and lower-limb muscle force, just as it is for patients without mental diseases. In schizophrenia patients, the dynamic balance ability has a strong influence on the walking speed.


Language: en

Keywords

schizophrenia; balance; muscle strength

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print