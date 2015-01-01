Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We examined the toe flexor strength, foot morphology, and falls in community-dwelling elderly women who could walk outdoors independently without aids.



Methods: The presence or absence of falls in 1 year, the toe flexor strength, and foot morphology were recorded in 70 women. Hallux valgus was defined as a first phalangeal angle ≥16°. Falls were compared based on the presence or absence of hallux valgus using the chi-squared test. The toe flexor strength, arch height ratio (medial longitudinal arch), and spread ratio (lateral arch) were compared using the Mann-Whitney U-test according to the presence or absence of hallux valgus. Spearman's correlation coefficient was used to compare toe flexor strength and foot morphology.



Results: No difference in the fall rate was noted between those with hallux valgus on at least one foot and those without hallux valgus. No difference in toe flexor strength was noted between feet with and without hallux valgus. Correlations were found between the hallux valgus angle and the arch height (r=-0.228, P<0.01) and spread ratios (r=0.494, P<0.001).



Conclusions: Among community-dwelling elderly women who can walk independently outdoors without aids, the presence or absence of hallux valgus does not affect the incidence of falls. The lack of correlation between toe flexor strength and foot morphology may support this conclusion.

Language: en