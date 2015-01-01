|
Takahashi Y, Saito K, Matsunaga T, Iwami T, Kudo D, Tate K, Miyakoshi N, Shimada Y. Prog Rehabil Med 2020; 5: e20200004.
32789272 PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Falls are major contributors to elderly subjects becoming bedridden. Consequently, it is important to evaluate and minimize the risk of falls in the elderly. Trunk stability is important for balance function and is related to fall prevention in elderly women. We developed a balance-measuring device that uses a dynamic sitting position to safely measure balance function. The Balance Evaluation Systems Test (BESTest) is useful method to assess balance function, a recently developed balance evaluation test that can detect minor balance problems not captured by previous tests. The purpose of the present study was to examine the relationship between dynamic trunk balance and findings of the BESTest in elderly women.
elderly women; dynamic trunk balance; the Balance Evaluation Systems Test (BESTest)