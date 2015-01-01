Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Falls are major contributors to elderly subjects becoming bedridden. Consequently, it is important to evaluate and minimize the risk of falls in the elderly. Trunk stability is important for balance function and is related to fall prevention in elderly women. We developed a balance-measuring device that uses a dynamic sitting position to safely measure balance function. The Balance Evaluation Systems Test (BESTest) is useful method to assess balance function, a recently developed balance evaluation test that can detect minor balance problems not captured by previous tests. The purpose of the present study was to examine the relationship between dynamic trunk balance and findings of the BESTest in elderly women.



Methods: Thirty-one healthy women aged 60 years or more participated in this study. The evaluation items were the BESTest total score, scores for each of the six elements of the BESTest, dynamic sitting balance, static postural balance, and muscle strength.



Results: The mean total BESTest score was 85.4 points. The mean total trajectory length of the center of gravity (COG) during the dynamic sitting balance test was 1447.5 mm. A negative correlation (r=-0.481, P= 0.006) was observed between the total COG trajectory length and the BESTest score. A negative correlation was also found between the total COG trajectory length and biomechanical constraints (r=-0.492, P=0.005) and anticipatory postural adjustments (r=-0.532, P=0.002). There were no correlations between the dynamic sitting balance total COG trajectory length and the stationary standing COG trajectory length or muscle strength.



Conclusions: In elderly women, the total COG trajectory length during dynamic sitting was negatively correlated with the BESTest total score.

