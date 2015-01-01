Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify, among elderly people victims of violence, factors associated with depressive symptoms and cognitive function.



METHOD: This was a cross-sectional study carried out with 56 elderly people classified in situation of violence. To do so it was used the Brazil Old Age Shedule (BOAS), the Conflict Tactics Scales Form R, the Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS) and the Mini-mental State examination (MMSE).



RESULTS: Depressive symptoms were more predominant in elderly men, over 70 years old, without partner, illiterate, with no job, receiving up to 1 minimum wage and who lived alone; and the cognitive deficit prevailed in women, over 70 years old, without partner, illiterate, who did not work, receiving up to 1 minimum wage and who lived alone.



CONCLUSION: Among the elderly population victim of violence, lack of a partner and cognitive impairment were associated to depressive symptoms; and finding themselves living alone, with no partner and being illiterate were associated to cognitive deficit.

