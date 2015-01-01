Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the correlation of socioeconomic, sanitary, and demographic factors with homicides in Bahia, from 2013 to 2015.



METHODS: Ecological study, using data from the Information System on Mortality and from the Superintendence of Economic and Social Studies. The depending variable is the corrected homicide rate. Explanatory variables were categorized in four axes. Simple and multiple negative binomial regression models were used.



RESULTS: Positive associations were found between homicides and the Index of Economy and Finances (IEF), the Human Development Index, the Gini Index, population density, and legal intervention death rates (LIDR). The variables Index of Education Levels (IEL), rates of death with undetermined intentions (RDUI), and the proportion of ill-defined causes (IDC) presented a negative association with the homicide rates.



CONCLUSION: The specific features of the context of each community, in addition to broader socioeconomic municipal factors, directly interfere in life conditions and increase the risk of dying by homicide.

Language: pt