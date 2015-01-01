|
Bromberg DJ, Paltiel AD, Busch SH, Pachankis JE. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32785755
BACKGROUND: While advances in HIV prevention and treatment have changed the epidemic for gay and bisexual men, another epidemic faces this population. Gay and bisexual men represent one of the highest risk groups for depression, which potentially poses quality-of-life and public health challenges comparable to those of HIV. The present study seeks to inform comprehensive care for sexual minority men by estimating and comparing the morbidity of HIV and depression for US gay and bisexual men.
Morbidity; Prevalence; Depression; HIV/AIDS; Sexual and gender minorities