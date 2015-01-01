Abstract

Even though suicidal attempt among medical students is a major public health concern, there are no prior studies that reported its consolidated magnitude worldwide. To the best of our knowledge, this systematic review is the first to quantitatively analyze the prevalence of suicidal attempts among medical students. We systematically searched PubMed, Embase, and Scopus for English language articles that assessed the prevalence of suicide attempts among medical students. A random-effect meta-analysis was used to combine data from individual studies. The heterogeneity across the studies was evaluated using Cochran's Q- and the I2 test. We assessed publication bias using Egger's test and visual inspection of the symmetry in funnel plots. A total of 14 articles were selected for meta-analysis according to the PRISMA guideline. The pooled lifetime prevalence of suicidal attempt was found to be 2.19% (95% CI; 1.17-4.07). The pooled one-year prevalence was estimated to be 1.64 (95% CI; 0.60-4.45). The estimated prevalence of suicidal attempt was considerably high among medical studies in low and middle-income countries than medical studies in high-income countries. The estimated prevalence of suicidal attempt also varies by gender of participants Given the high prevalence estimate of suicidal attempt among medical students and its potential in resulting death by suicide, early identification, and interventions should be considered among medical students.

Language: en