Citation
Krienert JL, Walsh JA. Violence Vict. 2020; 35(4): 443-466.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32788332
Abstract
As "baby boomers" age through the lifecourse, elderly American's are projected to comprise more than 20% of the U.S. population by 2030 (Ortman, Velkoff, & Hogan, 2014). With a dramatic population increase anticipated, elder abuse and maltreatment has emerged as a focus of violence research. Elder sexual abuse is perhaps the least perceived, acknowledged, detected, and reported type of victimization (Roberto, Teaster, & Nikzad, 2007). The present work explores elder sexual abuse, drawing on 10 years (2007-2016) of officially reported incidents from National Incident Reporting System (NIBRS) data, to address several of the limitations identified by the National Research Council (2003) including: inconsistent definitions, unclear and inadequate measures, and a lack of population-based data.
Language: en
Keywords
victimization; NIBRS; abuse reporting; elder sexual abuse