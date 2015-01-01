Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Court diversion programs offer alternative treatment interventions in lieu of punitive sanctions. Programs have recently been developed for women arrested for prostitution, with a recognition that many of these individuals frequently experience multiple forms of violence and experience multiple barriers to exiting sex work. This review aims to (a) examine programmatic components used across programs, and (b) identify the diversionary programs' impact on participants.



METHODS: Studies were identified by entering key search words into three electronic databases and by conducting a citation search.



RESULTS: Nine articles were included in the review. Although programs varied in structure, services, and length of time, studies indicated a range of positive outcomes for participants.



CONCLUSIONS: Results help to illuminate future directions for criminal justice practice, policy, and research.

Language: en