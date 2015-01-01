Abstract

College sexual assault is a widespread issue and the responses of support providers can greatly affect sexual assault survivors' wellbeing after a disclosure. Although "consent" (or, more precisely, the lack thereof) is the defining feature of sexual assault, little is known about how support providers understand consent and draw from this knowledge in their responses to disclosures. This is particularly important in the wake of evolving consent policies in institutions of higher education. University resident assistants (RAs) are an important source of support for students in crisis, functioning as a "first responder" and providing support. Using a sample of 305 RAs, the current study employs a critical discourse analysis to examine how RAs engage with the concept of consent in response to sexual assault disclosure situations. Four types of consent discourses were identified: (a) affirming nonconsent, (b) validating right to consent, (c) questioning nonconsent, and (d) dictating how to consent.



FINDINGS provide a novel examination of how consent is understood, communicated, and reinforced in the campus community, and the implications of these discourses for survivors.



RESULTS suggest there may be benefit in additional training for support providers around the conceptualization of consent and how to discuss consent with survivors.

