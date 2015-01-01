Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To study a role of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in the development of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in ex combatants.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: Eighty-seven ex combatants were studied. The duration of follow-up was 15-18 years. The diagnosis was established in accordance with ICD-10 criteria. Patients were stratified by diagnosis into main group (PTSD) and comparison group (organic brain injury with reduced symptoms of PTSD). A psychopathological method and a battery of questionnaires and scales, including those adapted for assessment of consequences of combat trauma, were administered.



RESULTS AND CONCLUSION: Clinical presentations of both groups in posttraumatic period show the similarity and homogeneity of posttraumatic disorders in these groups. In the future, the pathogenetic role of TBI severity appears more clearly, which, depending on the severity, leads to the formation of an organic lesion of the brain or performs only a pathoplastic role, giving some features to the clinical picture of PTSD. It was found that the more severe the injury, the greater the likelihood of PTSD transition to organic brain damage. It is emphasized that PTSD treatment is a continuous, long-term, complex and graded process that includes pharmacotherapy, psychopharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, psychosocial interventions.

