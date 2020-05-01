Abstract

Disaster medicine refers to situations in which the need to care for patients outweighs the available resources. It is imperative for anesthesiologists to be involved at a leadership level in mass casualty/disaster preparedness planning. Mass casualty disaster plans should be clear, concise, and easy to follow. Terror events and natural disasters can differ significantly in anesthesia preparedness. Resiliency is an important aspect of the recovery phase that decreases psychological damage in the aftermath of a mass casualty event.

