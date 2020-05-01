SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Perate AR. Anesthesiol. Clin. 2020; 38(3): 509-516.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.anclin.2020.05.002

PMID

32792180

Abstract

Disaster medicine refers to situations in which the need to care for patients outweighs the available resources. It is imperative for anesthesiologists to be involved at a leadership level in mass casualty/disaster preparedness planning. Mass casualty disaster plans should be clear, concise, and easy to follow. Terror events and natural disasters can differ significantly in anesthesia preparedness. Resiliency is an important aspect of the recovery phase that decreases psychological damage in the aftermath of a mass casualty event.


Language: en

Keywords

Pediatric; Disaster preparedness; Terrorism; CBRNE; Disaster medicine; Disaster plan; Mass casualty

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print