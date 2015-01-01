|
Citation
Phan K, Huo YR, Smith SD. Ann. Transl. Med. 2020; 8(13): e821.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, AME Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32793666 PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder of the hair follicles, and has been associated with a multitude of systemic disorders and pathologies. There is increasing evidence to suggest that chronic inflammatory skin disorders may be associated with psychiatric comorbidities, however this relationship has not been well established. We aimed perform a systematic review and meta-analysis to assess the association between HS and psychiatric comorbidities, suicide and substance abuse.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; depression; anxiety; substance abuse; Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS); psychiatric; psychoses