SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mahmoudi M, Keashly L. Bioimpacts 2020; 10(3): 139-140.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences)

DOI

10.34172/bi.2020.17

PMID

32793435 PMCID

Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic may exacerbate factors influencing abusive workplace behaviors in general such as psychological health, economic and social inequities. This is true in academic and research environments where we can expect to see an increase in the incidence of academic bullying. Research and experience shows that academic bullying will have significant and enduring negative effects on scientific integrity and academic health. In this perspective piece we will explore the potential facilitative influence of COVID-19 and specifically responses to it, on bullying behaviors in academic and research environments.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19 pandemic; Abusive behaviors; Academic bullying

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print