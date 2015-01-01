|
Citation
|
Portnoy GA, Colon R, Gross GM, Adams LJ, Bastian LA, Iverson KM. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2020; 20(1): e746.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32791967
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The substantial prevalence and consequences of intimate partner violence (IPV) underscore the need for effective healthcare response in the way of screening and follow up care. Despite growing evidence regarding perspectives on healthcare-based screening for IPV experiences (i.e., victimization), there is an extremely limited evidence-base to inform practice and policy for detecting IPV use (i.e., perpetration). This study identified barriers, facilitators, and implementation preferences among United States (US) Veterans Health Administration (VHA) patients and providers for IPV use screening.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intimate partner violence; Screening; Healthcare needs; Healthcare response; Patient preferences; Provider preferences; Violence perpetration