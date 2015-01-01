Abstract

In a topic as broad as suicide, and with as little answers as we've been able to gather so far, speaking about biological factors implies defining them and explaining why we consider them so. In this chapter we will discuss how some behavioral characteristics can be developed, in some cases through life experiences, and then passed down to our descendants. Further ahead, we will also talk about how a factor that hasn't been taken enough into account in heritability studies could be the one holding us back from reaching better answers. That factor is timing.

