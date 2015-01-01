Abstract

AIM: Head injury is the most common trauma occurring in syncope. We aimed to assess whether syncope as cause of head-trauma affects short-and long-term prognosis.



METHODS: From a database retrospective analysis of 97,014 individuals attending Emergency Department (ED), we selected data of patients with traumatic head injury including age, gender, injury mechanism, brain imaging, multiple traumas, bone fracture, intracranial bleeding, and mortality. Mean follow-up was 6.4 ± 1.8 years. Outcome data were obtained from a digital national population register. The study population included 3,470 ED head injury patients: 117 of them (50.0 ± 23.6 years, 42.7% men) reported syncope as cause of head trauma and 3,315 (32.2 ± 21.1 years, 68.5% men) without syncope preceding head trauma.



RESULTS: Thirty-day mortality was low and similar in traumatic head injury with or without syncope. One year and long-term all-cause mortality were both significantly higher in syncopal vs. non-syncopal traumatic head injury (11.1 vs. 2.8% and 32 vs. 10.2%, respectively; both p < 0.001). In adjusted logistic regression analysis, death between 121st-day and 1 year in patients with head-trauma was associated with male gender [odds ratio (OR): 6.48; 95% CI: 2.59-16.25], advancing age (per year) (OR 1.09; 95% CI 1.07-1.11), Glasgow Coma Scale < 13 (OR: 6.18; 95% CI:1.68-22.8), bone fracture (OR 4.72; 95% CI 2.13-10.5), and syncope (OR 3.70; 95% CI: 1;48-9.31). In multivariable Cox regression analysis, syncope was one of the strongest independent predictors of long-term all-cause death (hazard ratio: 1.95; 95% CI 1.37-2.78).



CONCLUSION: In patients with head trauma, history of syncope preceding injury does not increase 30-day all-cause mortality but portends increased 1 year and long-term mortality.

