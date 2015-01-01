SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang Y, Li W, Zhang Z, Sun H, Garg S, Yang Y, Wang H. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e708.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2020.00708

PMID

32793000 PMCID

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide is one of the main reasons cited behind the death rate of cancer, and suicidal ideation (SI) is the first step toward it. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence and associates of suicidal ideation in newly-diagnosed Chinese cancer patients.

Methods: This multicenter study was conducted from January 2018 to September 2019. Eligible participants were asked to complete a Case Record Form (CRF), the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), General Anxiety Disorder Questionnaire (GAD-7), Fear of Cancer Recurrence Questionnaire (FCRQ-7), and McGill Pain Questionnaire-Visual Analogue Scale (MPQ-VAS). Univariate analyses and multivariate logistic regression analyses were conducted for assessment.

Results: Out of 603 patients, 91 (15.1%, 95%CI: 12.23%-17.96%) reported suicidal ideation in the last 2 weeks. Physical comorbidities (OR=1.808, P=0.039), childhood adversity experience (OR=5.999, P=0.001), cancer pain (OR=1.828, P=0.047), depression (OR=2.811, P=0.013), and anxiety (OR=6.532, P<0.001) were significantly associated with suicidal ideation. It was also found that patients who regularly exercised were less likely to report suicidal thoughts (OR=0.172, P=0.007).

Conclusion: Physical comorbidities, body ache, and mood disturbances are possible risk factors for suicidal ideation that warrant further attention in clinical practice. Preventive measures, such as systematic screening and arrangement for regular check-ups, could be beneficial to lower the risk of suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

China; prevalence; suicidal ideation; cancer; factors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print