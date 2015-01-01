|
Citation
Kim S, Lee H, Connerton TP. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e1581.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
32793037 PMCID
Abstract
This article examines the mechanisms that influence team-level performance. It investigates psychological safety, a shared belief that the team is safe for interpersonal risk taking and a causal model mediated by learning behavior and efficacy. This model hypothesizes that psychological safety and efficacy are related, which have been believed to be same-dimension constructs. It also explains the process of how learning behavior affects the team's efficacy. In a study of 104 field sales and service teams in South Korea, psychological safety did not directly affect team effectiveness. However, when mediated by learning behavior and efficacy, a full-mediation effect was found. The results show (i) that psychological safety is the engine of performance, not the fuel, and (ii) how individuals contribute to group performance under a psychologically safe climate, enhancing team processes. Based on the findings, this article suggests theoretical and methodological implications for future research to maximize teams' effectiveness.
Language: en
Keywords
full mediation effect; organizational learning; team effectiveness; team efficacy; team learning behavior; team psychological safety