|
Citation
|
Bivona U, Ciurli P, Ferri G, Fontanelli T, Lucatello S, Donvito T, Villalobos D, Cellupica L, Mungiello F, Lo Sterzo P, Ferraro A, Giandotti E, Lombardi G, Azicnuda E, Caltagirone C, Formisano R, Costa A. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e1732.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32793065 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Self-awareness (SA) is frequently impaired after severe acquired brain injury (sABI) and may lead to reduced subject's compliance to treatment, worse functional outcome, and high caregiver distress. Considering the multifaceted nature of SA, a specific and effective assessment is crucial to address treatment of impairment of SA (ISA). Many tools can currently assess ISA; however, they have some important limits. In the present study, we proposed the Self-Awareness Multilevel Assessment Scale (SAMAS), a new scale for assessment of SA at different levels (i.e., declarative, emergent, and anticipatory) across all domains of functioning. The SAMAS has been designed to be administered by the cognitive/behavioral therapist with the involvement of a patient's relative.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
anosognosia; functional deficit; neurorehabilitation; self-awareness multilevel assessment; severe acquired brain injury