Abstract

Although intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant public health problem in Tanzania, the country's system to provide IPV-related mental healthcare is not sufficiently prepared to respond to IPV care needs. This study aimed to assess nurses' and midwives' awareness of IPV-related mental healthcare and associated factors to encourage care provision. A cross-sectional, anonymous, self-administered survey was conducted among nurses and midwives in health facilities in the Mbeya region, from December 2018 to January 2019. The questions gauged awareness of IPV-related mental disorders, availability of screening tools, confidence in providing IPV-related mental healthcare and the presence of a mental health focal/resource person, in addition to socio-demographic and institutional characteristics. Of 1,321 nurses and midwives in the region, 662 (50.1%) participated in the study, and the analysis included 568 (85.8%) responses without missing values. The median awareness score was 5 (range: 0-6), and 34.0% of the participants were aware of all six examined IPV-related mental health disorders. Separate logistic regression analyses were conducted for those working in hospitals and those working in health centres (HCs), assessing potential factors associated with nurses' and midwives' awareness of IPV-related mental disorders. Among nurses and midwives in hospitals, high professional education (adjusted odds ratio [AOR]: 1.207; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.787, 1.852; p = .045) and long work experience (AOR: 1.479; 95% CI: 1.009, 2.169; p = .007) were associated with high awareness of IPV-related mental disorders. For those in HCs, government ownership (AOR: 3.526; 95% CI: 1.082, 11.489; p = .037) and having a mental health focal/resource person (AOR: 3.251; 95% CI: 1.184, 8.932; p = .036) were associated with high awareness of IPV-related mental disorders. Appropriate distribution of mental health focal/resource persons is required for improving awareness of IPV-related mental healthcare provision among nurses and midwives in remote areas of Tanzania.

