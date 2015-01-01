|
Court M, Edwards B, Issa F, Voskanyan A, Ciottone G. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
32792026
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Since 2001, a burgeoning interest by health care professionals in the growing asymmetrical terrorist threat and its impact on health care preparation and response has seen significantly increased academic output around this nebulous subject. Despite this, there has failed to be a consolidation of this sub-specialty.
Language: en
emergency management; counter-terrorism medicine; disaster medicine; disaster preparedness; terrorism