SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Khan A, Al-Kathiri WH, Balkhi B, Samrkandi O, Al-Khalifa MS, Asiri Y. Saudi Pharm. J. 2020; 28(8): 1049-1054.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, King Saud University, Saudi Pharmaceutical Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsps.2020.07.004

PMID

32792849 PMCID

Abstract

PURPOSE: The main aim of this study is to estimate the economic burden and prevalence of bites and stings injuries in Saudi Arabia.

Methods: A retrospective, cross-sectional study was conducted at King Saud University Medical City (KSUMC) for all bites and stings cases presented to the Emergency Department (ED) between the period June 2015 and May 2019.

Results: A total of 1328 bites and stings cases were treated in the ED at KSUMC. There were 886 insect bites and stings cases, 376 animal bites, 22 human bites, 34 scorpion stings, and ten snakebites. Most cases were reported in April - June. Females account for 62% of the reported cases, and the mean age was 24 years old. The total management cost of bite and sting cases during the study period was 3.4 million Saudi Riyal (SR). The spending cost of the management of animal bites was the highest as it cost 1,681,920.76 SR, followed by insect's management costing 1,228,623.68 SR.

Conclusion: Bites and stings have a considerable health care burden on our society. Although the vast majority of the cases were not associated with a severe life-threatening condition, many were visit ED and associated with high medical costs. Increased awareness of the hazards of animal-related injuries, especially during spring and summer, where most cases take place may lower its incidence and decrease EDs visits.


Language: en

Keywords

Saudi Arabia; Bites and stings; Scorpion stings; Snake bites

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print