SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Urbański PK, Kim Y, Conners RT, Nadolska A, Tasiemski T. Spinal Cord 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Spinal Cord Society, Publisher Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41393-020-0532-5

PMID

32792655

Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Longitudinal study.
OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to examine level and variations of life satisfaction (LS) across the seasons in persons with spinal cord injury (SCI).

SETTING: Polish sample of persons with SCI.

METHODS: The study included 56 persons with SCI, who repeatedly completed the Life Satisfaction Questionnaire (LiSaT-9), and a study-specific questionnaire across the four seasons in a calendar year. Mixed model analyses were performed to: (1) examine seasonal changes in LS; (2) explore the possible moderating factors on seasonal changes in LS.

RESULTS: There were significant seasonal trends in overall and domain-specific LS scores; yet, these changes differed in terms of shape (i.e. linear vs. quadratic). In general, the highest LS scores occurred in spring across all domains, followed by a significant reduction in summer; yet, there were u-shape trends in LS domain scores for life as a whole, vocational, and financial situation and partner relations (P-for-quadratic trends ≤0.05). Five individual characteristics, i.e. place of living, education, gender, physical activity, and time since injury significantly moderated seasonal trends in LS scores (P's for interaction ≤ 0.05).

CONCLUSION: Life satisfaction in persons with SCI differs significantly in relation to different seasons throughout a year. The season of the year should be considered in future studies on LS and included in evaluating and projecting healthcare interventions or programs for persons with SCI.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print