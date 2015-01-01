Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Longitudinal study.

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to examine level and variations of life satisfaction (LS) across the seasons in persons with spinal cord injury (SCI).



SETTING: Polish sample of persons with SCI.



METHODS: The study included 56 persons with SCI, who repeatedly completed the Life Satisfaction Questionnaire (LiSaT-9), and a study-specific questionnaire across the four seasons in a calendar year. Mixed model analyses were performed to: (1) examine seasonal changes in LS; (2) explore the possible moderating factors on seasonal changes in LS.



RESULTS: There were significant seasonal trends in overall and domain-specific LS scores; yet, these changes differed in terms of shape (i.e. linear vs. quadratic). In general, the highest LS scores occurred in spring across all domains, followed by a significant reduction in summer; yet, there were u-shape trends in LS domain scores for life as a whole, vocational, and financial situation and partner relations (P-for-quadratic trends ≤0.05). Five individual characteristics, i.e. place of living, education, gender, physical activity, and time since injury significantly moderated seasonal trends in LS scores (P's for interaction ≤ 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Life satisfaction in persons with SCI differs significantly in relation to different seasons throughout a year. The season of the year should be considered in future studies on LS and included in evaluating and projecting healthcare interventions or programs for persons with SCI.

