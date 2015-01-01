Abstract

Snakes of the genus Lachesis, commonly known as bushmasters, are the largest venomous snakes in the Americas. Because these snakes have their habitats in areas of remote forests they are difficult to find, and consequently there are few studies of Lachesis taxa in their natural ecosystems. Bushmasters are distributed in tropical forest areas of South and Central America. In Brazil they can be found in the Amazon Rainforest and the Atlantic Forest. Despite the low incidence of cases, laquetic envenoming causes severe permanent sequelae due to the high amount of inoculated venom. These accidents are characterized by local pain, hemorrhage and myonecrosis that can be confused with bothropic envenomings. However, victims of Lachesis bites develop symptoms characteristic of Lachesis envenoming, known as vagal syndrome. An important message of this bibliographic synthesis exercise is that, despite having the proteomic profiles of all the taxa of the genus available, very few structure-function correlation studies have been carried out. Therefore the motivation for this review was to fill a gap in the literature on the genus Lachesis, about which there is no recent review. Here we discuss data scattered in a number of original articles published in specialized journals, spanning the evolutionary history and extant phylogeographic distribution of the bushmasters, their venom composition and diet, as well as the pathophysiology of their bites to humans and the biological activities and possible biotechnological applicability of their venom toxins.

