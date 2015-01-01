Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research indicates that adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) can lead to poorer adult health, but less is known how advantageous childhood experiences (counter-ACEs) may neutralize the negative effects of ACEs, particularly in young adulthood.



PURPOSE: We examined the independent contributions of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and Advantageous Childhood Experiences (counter-ACEs) that occur during adolescence on five young adult health indicators: depression, anxiety, risky sexual behaviors, substance abuse, and positive body image.



PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The sample included 489 adolescents from a large northwestern city in the United States who were 10-13 years at baseline (51 % female).



METHODS: Flourishing Families Project survey data were used for this secondary analysis using structural equation modeling. Adolescents and their parents completed an annual survey. ACEs and counter-ACEs were measured over the first five years of the study. The five health indicators were measured in wave 10 when participants were 20-23 years old.



RESULTS: Participants had on average 2.7 ACEs and 8.2 counter-ACEs. When both ACEs and counter-ACEs were included in the model, ACEs were not predictive of any of the health indicators and counter-ACEs were predictive of less risky sex (-.12, p <.05), substance abuse (-.12, p <.05), depression (-.11, p <.05), and a more positive body image (.15, p <.01). Higher ratios of counter-ACEs to ACEs had a particularly strong effect on improved young adult health.



CONCLUSIONS: Counter-ACEs that occur in adolescence may diminish the negative effects of ACEs on young adult health and independently contribute to better health.

Language: en