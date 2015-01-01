CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Blumenthal R. J. Clin. Pathol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32796053
|
Abstract
|
This paper reviews recent academic research into the pathology of trauma of lightning. Lightning may injure or kill in a variety of different ways. Aimed at the trainee, or practicing pathologist, this paper provides a clinicopathological approach.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
death; education; forensic pathology; morphological and microscopic findings