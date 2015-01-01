SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Blumenthal R. J. Clin. Pathol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/jclinpath-2020-206492

PMID

32796053

Abstract

This paper reviews recent academic research into the pathology of trauma of lightning. Lightning may injure or kill in a variety of different ways. Aimed at the trainee, or practicing pathologist, this paper provides a clinicopathological approach.


Language: en

Keywords

death; education; forensic pathology; morphological and microscopic findings

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print