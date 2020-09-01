Abstract

It is shown that a simultaneous, 15-min-long registration of visible light and an increase in the rate of γ ray count at Aragats Space Environmental Center on September 1, 2020 [A. Chilingarian et al., Phys. Rev. Res. 1, 033167 (2019)10.1103/PhysRevResearch.1.033167] could be the registration of visible light and γ rays from a swarm of ball lightning. The information from several reports about visual observation of swarms of objects, described by witnesses as balls or ball lightning, in thunderclouds and about the fall of a large number of such objects from thunderclouds is presented. Illustrative examples of location and parameters of ball lightning are also presented.

Language: en