Abstract

BACKGROUND: To understand better the total burden of interpersonal violence on society, it is useful to assess the prevalence of interpersonal violence among both, men and women. Exposure to multiple forms of interpersonal violence, referred to as polyvictimization, has been associated with more severe health consequences than exposure to any form separately. The aims of this study were to assess the prevalence of emotional, physical and sexual interpersonal violence in childhood, adulthood and at both childhood and adulthood among men and women in Estonia, analyze the patterns of interpersonal violence and socio-demographic correlates of polyvictimization in adulthood by gender.



METHODS: The analysis was based on two population-based, cross-sectional, self-administered surveys carried out among men and women in Estonia in 2014. In both surveys, the NorVold Abuse questionnaire was used to measure exposure to interpersonal violence. Men and women aged 18-44 were included to the analysis.



RESULTS: Among men 66.6% and among women 54.2% had been exposed to at least one form of interpersonal violence during lifetime. Men had been more often exposed to isolated physical interpersonal violence, among women the distribution of different forms of interpersonal violence was more even and exposure to sexual violence was more common. The prevalence of polyvictimization in adulthood was two times higher among women compared to men and more socio-demographic correlates, were associated with it. Exposure to violence in childhood was associated with polyvictimization in adulthood across gender.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of interpersonal violence in Estonia is high among men and women. The most prevalent forms and patterns of interpersonal violence, however, differ by gender, as do the socio-demographic correlates. Screening for interpersonal violence, in childhood and adulthood, and gender-specific interventions are needed, especially for high-risk groups identified in this study. Primary prevention of childhood violence should be a priority, as it was associated with higher risk for exposure to violence later in life across gender.

