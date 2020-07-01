Abstract

BACKGROUND: There have been conflicting results from observational studies regarding the risk of psychiatric adverse events (PAEs) with montelukast use.



OBJECTIVE: To determine if there are associations of depressive disorders, self-harm and suicide with use of montelukast compared to inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) use.



METHODS: Using data from the Sentinel Distributed Database (SDD) from January 1, 2000 to September 30, 2015, patients (n=457,377) exposed to montelukast or ICS, aged 6 years and older with a diagnosis of asthma, were matched 1:1 on propensity scores. Hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) were estimated for each study outcome overall and by age, sex, psychiatric history, and pre-/post-2008 labeling updates using Cox proportional hazards regression models.



RESULTS: Exposure to montelukast was associated with a lower risk of treated outpatient depressive disorder (HR: 0.91; CI: 0.89-0.93). No increased risks of inpatient depressive disorder (HR: 1.06; CI: 0.90-1.24), self-harm (HR: 0.92; CI: 0.69-1.21) or self-harm using a modified algorithm (HR: 0.81; CI: 0.63-1.05) were observed with montelukast use compared to ICS use. Most PAEs occurred in the roughly one-third of patients having a past psychiatric history.



CONCLUSION: When compared to use of ICS, we did not find associations between montelukast use and hospitalizations for depression or self-harm events. Our findings should be interpreted considering the study's limitations. Psychiatric comorbidity was common, and the majority of PAEs occurred in patients with a past psychiatric history.

Language: en