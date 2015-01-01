|
Citation
|
Olson KA, Haselden LE, Zaunbrecher RD, Weinfeld A, Brown LH, Bradley JA, Cardenas TCP, Trust MD, Coopwood B, Teixeira PG, Brown CVR, Aydelotte JD. New Engl. J. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Massachusetts Medical Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32797750
|
Abstract
|
In the spring of 2020, after the death of George Floyd in police custody, protests against racial injustice and police brutality broke out across the country. In Austin, Texas, tensions culminated in 2 days of vigorous protest, during which police used beanbag munitions for crowd control, resulting in numerous clinically significant injuries. The literature regarding injuries from beanbag munitions is scarce, with previous reports describing predominantly minor blunt-injury patterns with limited penetrating thoracic, ocular, and facial trauma.
Language: en