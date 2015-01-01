Abstract

Monitoring-enhanced resilience in transport management is emerging together with the new technologies and digital data, however have not been fully explored yet. Digital technologies have the potential to provide rapid resilience assessments in a quantifiable and engineered manner for transport infrastructure, which is exposed to multiple natural and human-induced hazards and diverse loads throughout their life-cycle. Physical damage and disruption of networks and interdependent systems may cause tremendous socioeconomic impact, affecting world economies and societies. Nowadays, transport infrastructure stakeholders have shifted the requirements in risk and resilience assessment. The expectation is that risk is estimated efficiently, almost in real-time with high accuracy, aiming at maximising the functionality and minimising losses. Nevertheless, no integrated framework exists for quantifying resilience to diverse hazards, based on structural and functionality monitoring (SHFM) data, and this is the main capability gap that this paper envisages filling. Monitoring systems have been used widely in transport infrastructure and have been studied extensively in the literature. Data can facilitate prognosis of the asset condition and the functionality of the network, informing computer-based asset and traffic models, which can assist in defining actionable performance indicators, for diagnosis and for defining risk and loss expediently and accurately. Evidence exists that SHFM is an enabler of resilience. However, strategies are absent in support of monitoring-based resilience assessment in transport infrastructure management. In response to the above challenge, this paper puts forward for the first time in the international literature, a roadmap for monitoring-based quantification of resilience for transport infrastructure, based on a comprehensive review of the current state-of-the-art. It is a holistic asset management roadmap, which identifies the interactions among the design, monitoring, risk assessment and quantification of resilience to multiple hazards. Monitoring is embraced as a vital component, providing expedient feedback for recovery measures, accelerating decision-making for adaptation of changing ecosystems and built environments, utilising emerging technologies, to continuously deliver safer and resilient transport infrastructure.

