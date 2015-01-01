SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xing L, Zhou Y, Huang W. Eng. Struct. 2020; 220: e110959.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.engstruct.2020.110959

unavailable

A damped outrigger system is developed to improve the conventional outrigger system by providing supplemental damping to control vibration in high-rise buildings. The optimal seismic performance of a buckling-restrained brace (BRB) outrigger system is investigated in this study using a spectrum-analysis-based simplified model. This simplified model is first calibrated by an ANSYS model via response history analysis. It is then used to perform numerous parametric analyses to determine the optimal damped outrigger location and damping ratio. Subsequently, a comprehensive dimensionless parameter associated with all the data obtained from the parametric analyses is obtained to solve a fitted equation of the optimal damped outrigger location. And the top displacement is also fitted with regard to the period to construct an equation of the top displacement spectra. These fitted equations can contribute to the preliminary design of BRB outrigger buildings.


Language: en

Buckling-restrained brace outrigger; Dynamic simplified model; Fitting equation; Optimal damped outrigger location; Response spectrum analysis

