Abstract

In recent years, the vehicle collision on bridge has brought huge economic losses and casualties, and these accidents have caused wide attention. The dynamic responses of reinforced concrete bridge double-column and reliability analysis under vehicle collision were carried out in the present work. Firstly, the establishment of a detailed finite element cast-in-place column model was conducted to verify the rationality of reinforced concrete model under impact loading. Then, the numerical model of vehicle collision on double-column bridge was established. The parameters of vehicle velocity, section size, pier height and concrete strength were investigated respectively. The results show that the failure modes of punching shear, shear cracks and diagonal shear are mainly dominated by the vehicle velocity and the section size of pier. The multiple sections of pier show a high stress state under vehicle collision. The peak shear forces at sections of bottom and impact area increase gradually with the increase of concrete strength, and it's remarkable that concrete strength has no noticeable effect on the shear force of other sections under vehicle collision. Lastly, based on the reliability theory, the shear failure probability of pier under vehicle collision was analyzed by Monte Carlo method. The factors of vehicle velocity, vehicle mass, section size of pier and concrete strength were investigated respectively. It provides a new method for the reliability analysis of vehicle collision on bridge.

