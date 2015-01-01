Abstract

The treatment of major burns in toddlers is a serious challenge, even for the best physicians. Children's delicate organism decompensates fast and even a small delay or slight mistake in therapy can lead to fatal consequences. The aim of this study is to create a profile for children at risk through a retrospective analysis of ethnic origin, citizenship, lone parent families and age of parent. Demographics, profile of the parent raising the child, burn size, and location of the incident were also recorded. A total of 100 children of both genders, no older than 36 months and treated in the clinic between 2012 and 2019 were included in the analysis. All had burns above 10% and were treated in the intensive care unit: 43% of the children were raised by single mothers, 57% by both parents; 27% of the mothers were minors; 58% were from distant non-urbanised regions; 39% were Bulgarian, 9% Bulgarian-Muslim and 50% gypsies. For 57% of the cases, burn had happened in the kitchen, for 26% in the bathroom and for 17% in other parts of the home. Children at risk come from poor and distant regions, and the suburbs of urban areas. They mostly have lone parents with bad social status and low educational level. That is why lowering the level of household burns is a very hard task. A well-structured national program to educate young parents and parents raising toddlers, and control household conditions is needed.



Le traitement des brûlures importantes des tous petits est un challenge majeur, même pour les praticiens les plus expérimentés. L'organisme fragile des enfants décompense rapidement, et un léger retard dans la prise en charge ou une approximation thérapeutique peuvent avoir des conséquences graves. Le but de cette étude est de déterminer un profil d'enfants à risque à travers une étude rétrospective des origines ethniques, du statut social, de la mono-parentalité et de l'âge des parents. La démographie de la cohorte, le profil du parent qui élève l'enfant, l'étendue de la brûlure et le lieu de l'accident ont également été notés. Au total, 100 enfants, garçons et filles, de moins de 36 mois et traités dans notre service entre 2012 et 2019 ont été inclus dans cette analyse. Tous avaient des brûlures de plus de 10% et ont été traitées dans l'unité de soins intensifs. 43% de ces enfants étaient élevés par une mère seule, 57% par les deux parents ; 27% des mères étaient mineures ; 58% venaient de régions rurales et isolées ; 39% été bulgares, 9% étaient issus de la communauté musulmane bulgare et 50% étaient d'origine gitane. 57% des brûlures s'étaient produites dans la cuisine, 26% dans la salle de bain et 17% dans une autre pièce de la maison. Les enfants à risque vivent dans les régions pauvres et isolées ou dans les périphéries des zones urbaines. La plupart vivent avec un parent seul de niveau socio-éducatif bas. C'est pourquoi, diminuer le taux de brûlures par accident domestique est une tâche difficile. Un programme national bien structuré d'éducation parentale visant les jeunes parents ou les parents élevant de très jeunes enfants et une amélioration des conditions d'habitation est nécessaire.

Language: en