Citation
Guillaume E, de Feijter R, van Gelderen L. Fire Mater. 2020; 44(5): 624-639.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The regulation requirements for upholstered furniture are nationally defined and lead to very different safety levels across Europe. This paper studies the fire performance of upholstered furniture across Europe and demonstrates the differences in the fire safety of sofas in different countries. Real sofas were purchased over Europe and tested first alone then for several of them in a room scenario. The fire performance of such upholstered furniture is related to their constitution and possibly to the improvement of their performance by physical and/or chemical means.
Language: en
Keywords
fire safety of sofas; heat release; regulation; upholstered furniture