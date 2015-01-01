Abstract

The purpose of the present research is to enable verification of occupant protection performance, including neck injury, under full-width frontal crash test conditions, using a THOR 5F dummy during the primary phase of automobile development. A THOR 5F neck injury would be considered as important as that of a Hybrid III dummy. To achieve this purpose, a two-dimensional degenerated model was formulated by combining a neck element with a four-rigid-body model consisting of a head, upper body, sternum, and lower body. It was observed that the obtained results were similar to those of the finite element method.