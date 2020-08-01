SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Theodorou CM, Brenner M, Morrison JJ, Scalea TM, Moore LJ, Cannon J, Seamon M, Dubose JJ, Galante JM, AAST AORTA Study Group. Injury 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.injury.2020.08.009

32798039

BACKGROUND: Trauma is the leading cause of death for children and adolescents. Resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta (REBOA) is a minimally invasive method of hemorrhage control used primarily in adults. We aimed to characterize REBOA use in pediatric patients.

METHODS: The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) Aortic Occlusion for Resuscitation in Trauma and Acute Care Surgery (AORTA) registry was queried for patients <18 years old undergoing REBOA placement (2013-2020). The primary outcome was mortality. Secondary outcomes included injury severity score (ISS), additional interventions, and complications.

RESULTS: Eleven patients with a median age of 17 years old had REBOA placed, with a survival rate of 30%. Inflation of the REBOA balloon resulted in a significant increase in systolic blood pressure (SBP) (median SBP pre-REBOA 53 mmHg vs. post-REBOA 110 mmHg, p=0.0007). Patients were severely injured with a median ISS of 29 (interquartile range 16-42). There were no access-site complications. All three surviving patients had a discharge Glasgow Coma Scale of 15.

CONCLUSION: REBOA is used in patients <18 years old, but all reported patients in this registry were adolescents. No REBOA-related complications were reported. Identifying pediatric patients who may benefit from REBOA and modifying currently existing technology for this group of patients is an area of ongoing research.


Pediatric trauma; REBOA; Resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta

