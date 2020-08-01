Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma is the leading cause of death for children and adolescents. Resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta (REBOA) is a minimally invasive method of hemorrhage control used primarily in adults. We aimed to characterize REBOA use in pediatric patients.



METHODS: The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) Aortic Occlusion for Resuscitation in Trauma and Acute Care Surgery (AORTA) registry was queried for patients <18 years old undergoing REBOA placement (2013-2020). The primary outcome was mortality. Secondary outcomes included injury severity score (ISS), additional interventions, and complications.



RESULTS: Eleven patients with a median age of 17 years old had REBOA placed, with a survival rate of 30%. Inflation of the REBOA balloon resulted in a significant increase in systolic blood pressure (SBP) (median SBP pre-REBOA 53 mmHg vs. post-REBOA 110 mmHg, p=0.0007). Patients were severely injured with a median ISS of 29 (interquartile range 16-42). There were no access-site complications. All three surviving patients had a discharge Glasgow Coma Scale of 15.



CONCLUSION: REBOA is used in patients <18 years old, but all reported patients in this registry were adolescents. No REBOA-related complications were reported. Identifying pediatric patients who may benefit from REBOA and modifying currently existing technology for this group of patients is an area of ongoing research.

