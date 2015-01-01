Abstract

Cable bridges such as cable-stayed bridges and suspension bridges are supported by members such as cables, reinforced girders, and pylons. Fires on the bridge can cause structural degradation in members, which can pose a severe danger to the bridge. However, in most countermeasure standards for structures, no information regarding the installation of firefighting facilities on cable bridges is available. In this paper, a fire risk assessment method for the installation of fire hydrants and standpipe systems on cable bridges is proposed. To determine the grade of the fire hazards for these bridges, the fire risk was classified into categories, such as the likelihood of fire occurrence, fire response conditions, the vulnerability of the bridge to fire, and impact of fire on the society and economy. The degree of fire hazard was determined by assigning weightage factors to each category, and the fire risk for 70 existing cable bridges and those under construction in Korea was evaluated. Application of these results can ensure adequate fire extinguishing facilities are installed on any bridge based on its fire risk.

