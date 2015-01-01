SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sheridan DC, Cloutier R, Johnson K, Marshall R. Acta Paediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/apa.15537

PMID

32799399

Abstract

The novel coronavirus that results in COVID-19 has significantly impacted the global healthcare system and economy since first reported in December 2019.1 Many countries and states have enacted stay-at-home orders and implemented social distancing guidelines to mitigate disease transmission. One recent Italian study described delays in seeking pediatric emergency care for fear of COVID-19 infection, resulting in potentially avoidable intensive care unit admissions and deaths.


Language: en
