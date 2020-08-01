Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe older patients hospitalized for falls, at risk of readmission and priority for interventions to reduce this risk.



METHODS: We conducted an observational, monocentric, prospective study (from April to June 2019). The inclusion criteria were: patients aged 75 and over, admitted to the Emergency Department for falls, consenting to the study. For patients subsequently hospitalized, the geriatric scores were determined (risk of readmission (ISAR score), state of frailty, degree of autonomy (Katz score)), and when appropriate, medication treatments were listed and compliance of patients was assessed (Girerd score).



RESULTS: In three months, 154 patients were included (median age 86 years [min 75-max 103], sex ratio 0.44), of which 73 patients were hospitalized. Among these patients, 63% presented a high risk of readmission; 45.2% are likely to become frail; 72.6% were dependent. Finally, 53 of the 73 patients (72.6%) had a treatment in primary care and presented a 71.7% non-compliance or low-compliance rate. Fifty height patients (79.5%) had at least 1 drug associated with fall [min 1-max 7].



CONCLUSIONS: Older patients presenting at hospital with a fall were numerous, often likely to become frail and dependent for the majority of them. As the readmission risk is also very high in this population, future studies aiming at reducing the risk of hospital readmission are needed.

Language: fr