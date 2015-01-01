Abstract

Traffic signs are an integral part of the traffic control plan and they provide road users with necessary information on the upcoming situation. This paper aims to examine the level of understanding of traffic sign imagery used in different countries and to track participants' eye movement when they encounter unfamiliar signs. Tobii eye tracking glasses were used to track gaze differences between familiar and unfamiliar traffic signs. Our findings show that sign characteristics (such as the amount of information on the sign) and the observer's knowledge of the sign meaning have a significant impact on eye behaviour. Signs containing more information (loaded with more content) and unfamiliar to the participant systematically produced the longest overall and average fixations and gazing duration. Given that longer gaze time for unfamiliar traffic signs presents a potential traffic hazard, we evaluated the need for standardization of traffic signs.

Language: en