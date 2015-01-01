Abstract

Respected Editor,



Recently the outbreak of COVID-19 has been emerged as a global public health crisis and as well as public health threats (Das et al., 2020). Originating from Wuhan in China, very rapidly it spreads all over the world (Campbell, 2020). The severely affected countries have adopted a number of preventive measures to combat with this global public health threats such as lockdown, travel restriction, wearing mask, social distancing, close all public places respectively. Many countries of the world imposed lockdown to fight with deadly COVID-19 such as USA, Italy, Spain, France as well as India (Nigam, 2020). Thus the implementation lockdown due to outback of COVID-19 not only restricted the spreading of infection but also a new public health crisis has appeared as a negative consequences of lockdown i.e. Domestic Violence (DV) (Bradbury‐Jones and Isham, 2020). It was well documented that domestic violence (DV) have increased in many COVID-19 affected countries such as Germany, Italy, Brazil, China, USA, UK respectively (Graham-Harrison et al., 2020). In India also, a number of domestic violence (DV) cases have been reported during the lockdown period. As per as report published by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2013, about 35 % women of the world are subjected to violence by their life partners or husbands (García-Moreno et al., 2013). More than 80,000 women killed in 2017 and most of them were violated by intimate or family members (Wenham et al., 2020). But after the implementation of lockdown, the domestic violence (DV) increased extensively across the world. But still now very few studies have been performed to assess the impact of lockdown on domestic violence (DV). Even in India, this aspect of pandemic has remained unexplored. Considering this gap, in this letter we made an attempt to examine the impact of lockdown on the domestic violence (DVs) due to lockdown.



As per as report published by National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) in, 2015-, 2016, one in every three women were subjected to violence during non pandemic periods (Golder, 2016). But in many reports, news papers, organizations, it was well demarcated that the rates of domestic violence (DV) have increased after lockdown in India. According to recent data of National Legal Service Authority (NLSA), the rates of domestic violence (DV) have increased all over the nation after lockdown...

Language: en