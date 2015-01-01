Abstract

Individual differences in attentional control may explain null findings and inconsistent patterns of threat-related attentional bias (ABT) that are common in the posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) literature. At Time 1 (T1), trauma-exposed community participants (N = 89) completed a clinical interview, self-report measures, and an eye-tracking task developed to assess ABT. Participants completed follow-up assessments online 6 (T2) and 12 (T3) months later. Those with higher PTSD symptoms and deficits in attentional control exhibited a pattern of undercontrol, characterized by attention maintenance on threat and increased arousal. In contrast, those with higher PTSD symptoms and relatively better attentional control exhibited a pattern of overcontrol, characterized by threat avoidance and reduced arousal. These effects were specific to threat stimuli. Among PTSD symptom clusters, symptoms of hyperarousal were of central importance to the observed effects.



RESULTS from the longitudinal analysis indicate that both of these patterns of ABT are maladaptive, resulting in symptom maintenance at T2 and T3. These results have implications for (a) reconciling tensions between disparate models of ABT (i.e., vigilance-avoidance vs. attention maintenance), (b) precision medicine based approaches to targeting PTSD-related ABT, and (c) understanding the transdiagnostic role that attentional control may play in influencing ABT expression.

