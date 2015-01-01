|
Bardeen JR, Daniel TA, Gordon RD, Hinnant JB, Weathers FW. Behav. Res. Ther. 2020; 133: e103709.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32805616
Individual differences in attentional control may explain null findings and inconsistent patterns of threat-related attentional bias (ABT) that are common in the posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) literature. At Time 1 (T1), trauma-exposed community participants (N = 89) completed a clinical interview, self-report measures, and an eye-tracking task developed to assess ABT. Participants completed follow-up assessments online 6 (T2) and 12 (T3) months later. Those with higher PTSD symptoms and deficits in attentional control exhibited a pattern of undercontrol, characterized by attention maintenance on threat and increased arousal. In contrast, those with higher PTSD symptoms and relatively better attentional control exhibited a pattern of overcontrol, characterized by threat avoidance and reduced arousal. These effects were specific to threat stimuli. Among PTSD symptom clusters, symptoms of hyperarousal were of central importance to the observed effects.
Arousal; Posttraumatic stress; Longitudinal; Eye tracking; Attentional bias; Attentional control