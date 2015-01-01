|
Citation
|
Choi S, Kim J, Heo J, Nguyen DTN, Nguyen SH, Kim WH. BMC Med. Educ. 2020; 20(1): e267.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32799850
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Unintentional injuries have emerged as a significant public health issue in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC), especially in Vietnam, where there is a poor quality of care for trauma. A scarcity of formal and informal training opportunities contributes to a lack of structure for treating trauma in Vietnam. A collaborative trauma education project by the JW LEE Center for Global Medicine in South Korea and the Military Hospital 175 in Vietnam was implemented to enhance trauma care capacity among medical staff across Ho Chi Minh City in 2018. We aimed to evaluate a part of the trauma education project, a one-day workshop that targeted improving diagnostic and surgical skills among the medical staff (physicians and nurses).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Global health; Program evaluation; Trauma education